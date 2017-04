COLUMBUS (WCMH)- Columbus firefighters say a man has died following a working fire on the 100 block of S. Weyant Avenue.

The fire started just before 2:00 am Friday morning.

The 54-year-old man was the only occupant in the home. Firefighters found him suffering from smoke inhalation when they arrived.

He was transported to OSU East, where he passed away.

Firefighters believe the fire was accidental and started in the rear of the house. Investigators are on the scene.