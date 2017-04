CHILLICOTHE (WCMH) — A Chillicothe man accused of beating a woman to death with a rock and hanging her body on a fence has been found not guilty.

A Ross County bailiff confirmed the information to NBC4 on Friday afternoon.

Donnie Cochenour is charged with murdering Rebecca Cade, 31, on the evening of October 12, 2015, after attending an outdoor party. Her body was found dangling on an electric substation fence nearby the next morning.