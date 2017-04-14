Matt Barnes learns what it takes to be Brutus Buckeye

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — He’s the B.M.O.C – big mascot on campus. He is also the most followed mascot on Twitter and beloved by everyone on campus. Talking about Brutus Buckeye, the iconic mascot of The Ohio State University. But what does it take to become Brutus Buckeye?

“It takes a lot of dedication, lot of energy, lot of school spirit and a great ability to understand the situation and respond appropriately to it,” said Ray Sharp, head mascot coach.

Sharp would know. Not too long ago, he donned the Brutus Buckeye uniform. Now he’s in charge of the mascot program, including finding the next lucky students to be become Brutus.

The tryout process includes an interview, wearing the costume and a planned skit performed in front of judges.

The questions range from anything from what involvements coming out of high school that would help you with becoming Brutus as well as how would you protect your identity.

That’s right. If you are selected as Brutus Buckeye, you can’t tell a soul.

“These guys keep their identity secret and they treasure that a lot”, said Sharp. “For multiple reasons but mainly because they feel like there’s a special bond.”

And to be a good Brutus, you have to know his four signature moves: his Brutus stance, the Hulk Hogan, the head bang and the headstand O-H-I-O.

And you also must be able to handle the time commitment. Sharp says it could be anywhere from 10-15 hours a week of practices, meetings and lifting sessions. But that’s not all. Brutus can have 3-10 events per week he must attend and have as little as one hour’s notice to get there.

“You have to be flexible. I always tell these guys outside of your academic commitments, it’s a number two commitment,” said Sharp, “and I’m not trying to say you can’t get involved at Ohio State because we love that but you’ve got understand Brutus is wanted everywhere we got to make sure that you guys are always available.”