CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A soldier from Cleveland has reunited with her beloved dog after a long court battle.

Army Pvt. Katelyn Gallagher arranged for a family friend to watch her bloodhound Buck when she left for training last year. But in December, she returned on leave to find the “friend” gave the dog away and wouldn’t tell her where.

She filed a police report with Cleveland Police, who charged the man who gave Buck away. At the end of February, the dog came home to Gallagher’s family and the charges were dropped.

Gallagher got to see Buck again this week after returning home from training.

“I didn’t want a fight, I didn’t want a battle, I didn’t want other people to be hurt,” Gallagher said. “I just wanted my boy back, that’s all.”