Ohio State Spring Game has sold out

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University says tickets for its annual Spring Game have sold out.

The university says there are approximately 82,000 tickets distributed.

“Only individuals who have already purchased tickets will be admitted into the stadium, as will Ohio State students with a BuckID and children under the age of 6,” the university said in a press release.

About 20,000 seats will not be in use because of restoration work in parts of the C deck.

PDF: 2017 Scarlet and Gray Rosters

The game is set to begin at 12:45pm Saturday, April 15. Parking is free in the lots around the stadium and on campus, with the exception of the west stadium lot.

Gates open at 10:30am.

