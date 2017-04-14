Robbery suspect caught by cop waiting in Columbus McDonald’s drive-thru

By Published:
32-year-old Michael Eisel (Columbus Police)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A suspect accused of robbing a man in a west Columbus McDonald’s didn’t make it very far after leaving the restaurant.

According to Columbus police, 32-year-old Michael Eisel tried to grab a 68-year-old man’s wallet as the victim left the restroom Wednesday afternoon. Eisel and the victim fought, and the victim was knocked to the ground.

As the robbery was happening, police said Sgt. Nick Konves was going through the drive-thru. He heard people yelling and saw some people run out of the restaurant.

Sgt. Konves was able to catch Eisel and get the victim’s wallet back in short order.

Eisel was arrested and charged with robbery.

“The victim was in town from Lancaster to help out family. For this to happen, he was holding a cane, I’m glad I was there to help,” said Sgt. Konves.

Police said after the arrest, Konves was able to order the fish sandwich he wanted in the first place.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s