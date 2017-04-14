The Roosevelt Coffeehouse, making good coffee for the greater good

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — More and more social enterprise is becoming part of our landscape. Businesses that are interested in more than just making money and customers who want to make an impact with their purchases.

In some cases these every day businesses are in fact non-profit organizations founded to effect change, like Roosevelt Coffeehouse making a difference one coffee at a time.

” We are a non-prophet social enterprise and our whole model is to make coffee and save lives” Kenny Sipes founder The Roosevelt Coffeehouse “Using coffee as a means by which we can help people just seemed like an easy thing to do, if we do it right”

All profits beyond overhead and cost of good are donated as well as half of the tips that baristas collect. This model has enabled The Roosevelt Coffeehouse to donate over $50,000 since opening two years ago.

To learn more about The Roosevelt Coffeehouse and their mission, or to donate visit https://www.rooseveltcoffee.org/