Vending machines to supply clean needles and other kits to reduce spread of diseases

KSNV-TV

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) – The Southern Nevada Health District is making sure people have access to clean needles to reduce the risk of spreading diseases.

Three new needle exchange vending machines are being installed to give drug users access to clean needles.

Once users register with the program, they’ll be given a card and a unique identifier code to access the vending machines.

In addition to clean needles, the vending machines also have kits for syringe disposal, wound care and safe sex.

The CDC says 1 in 10 people with HIV inject drugs. In 2015 only 1 in 4 people who inject drugs got all of their syringes from a clean source.

 

