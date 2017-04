ORLANDO (WCMH) — The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” premiered Friday during a fan event in Orlando.

The much-anticipated eighth installment in the franchise will be released this December.

In the trailer, Luke Skywalker trains Rey, a character introduced in “The Force Awakens” as a Force-sensitive young woman from the planet of Jakku.

“I only know one truth… It’s time for the Jedi to end,” Skywalker says ominously at the end of the trailer.