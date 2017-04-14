GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WOOD) — A wooden post fell off a truck and directly through the windshield of a car in Grand Rapids, Michigan Friday morning.

The incident happened on 28th Street between Breton Road and Kalamazoo Avenue around 9am.

A photo of the damage shows the wooden post sticking out of the front of the car, just inches away from here the driver sits. Grand Rapids police say the driver of the car was fortunately not hurt.

Police say the post fell off a truck which was carrying several of them at the time. They are still investigating the incident.