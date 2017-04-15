Blue Jackets’ Calvert to face hearing for hit on Kuhnhackl

By Published:

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert will talk to league officials about his cross-check to Pittsburgh’s Tom Kuhnhackl late in the third period of a Game 2 loss to the Penguins.

The NHL Department of Players Safety scheduled a hearing with Calvert on Saturday. Calvert received a minor penalty for cross-checking on Friday when he chased down Kuhnhackl away from the play and hit the Penguins forward in the head with his stick, which broke in the process.

The penalty came with 35 seconds left in a 4-1 loss that dropped the Blue Jackets into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Kuhnhackl practiced on Saturday. Calvert was not made available to the media. If the NHL decides further punishment is in order, Calvert could miss Game 3 on Sunday.

