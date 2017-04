MORROW CO., OH (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office says a body was discovered in Franklin Township Saturday.

Deputies were dispatched on the report of a body found and upon arrival in Franklin Township, they located the body of an unidentified female in a barn on an abandoned property.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The body is being taken to the Franklin County Morgue for an autopsy and possible identification.