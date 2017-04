COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police’s underwater search and rescue team is responding to a retention pond on Lazelle Road after someone reported a bag had been tossed in.

The witness said he or she heard noises coming from the bag. Police have not yet said if they have found anything.

CPD's underwater search and rescue team are at a retention pond on Lazelle. Rd. Report of a bag being tossed in with noises coming from it pic.twitter.com/W3yxYeuVZo — Shawn Lanier (@ShawnNBC4) April 15, 2017

