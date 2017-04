COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Five people have been injured in a two-vehicle crash on the west side.

It happened around 4:10am Saturday on the 4500 block of Fisher Road. According to dispatchers with the Columbus Division of Police, five people have been transported by medics to area hospitals. Police say all five victims are in stable condition.

The accident remains under investigation at this time, and crews are working to remove the vehicles at this time. Police advise that drivers avoid the area.