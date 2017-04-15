GAMEDAY: The Ohio State football Spring Game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s gameday! The much-anticipated Life Sports Ohio State Football Spring Game is here.

The team has been split into Scarlet and Gray squads–Scarlet coached by Kevin Wilson, and Gray coached by Greg Schiano.

PDF: 2017 Scarlet and Gray Rosters

The game is set to begin at 12:45pm Saturday, April 15. Parking is free in the lots around the stadium and on campus, with the exception of the west stadium lot.

Gates open at 10:30am. Tickets sold out earlier this week. There are about 20,000 fewer seats this year, as restoration work is taking place in the C Deck.

The game is also being televised on the Big Ten Network.

Check back for photos and videos of fans cheering on their Buckeyes.

