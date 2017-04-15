It’s all about the fans at OSU’s Spring Game

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Spring Game continues to bring out fans by the thousands – even if construction kept the fan mark below 100,000 this year. 80,134 packed Ohio Stadium on Saturday, giving them a look at current and future Buckeye stars of the gridiron, while getting up close with those who have shined at OSU in the past.

“A lot of people spent money to come out and support us,” says former OSU safety and current Cleveland Brown Tyvis Powell, who signed autographs for fans throughout the day. “I’m going to give the people what they want and if that means coming out here and signing 500 autographs, I’m going to do it.”

Many of Powell’s former teammates took in the game as well, including current Buffalo Bills quarterback Cardale Jones.

“I finally get a chance to enjoy the game,” Jones says of the atmosphere, adding that he enjoys the opportunity to be a fan of the game he played in as a Buckeye.

The Scarlet Team won the Spring Game, 38-31. As a result, the Gray Team had to walk back to the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.