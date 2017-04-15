Max’s Mission: 5-year-old rescue dog Albert is looking for a forever home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents.

When they first saw Max (formerly known as Andy), he was timid and afraid of people. They were warned he had social issues as well as anxiety and that he would require extra work in order to feel safe and trust people.

Today, Max is doing much better. While he is still nervous with new people, he is no longer that shaking dog in the shelter. Now, he’s on a mission to help other rescue dogs just like him through a series called Max’s Mission. He wants to visit several rescues and shelters through the area, including some you may have never heard of, in order to spread awareness about all the pets looking for forever homes here in Central Ohio.

This week it’s Max’s Mission to find Albert, from Columbus Dog Connection, a loving home.

Albert was put into foster care at Columbus Dog Connection after one of his owners passed away and the other had to enter a nursing home. He’s a sweet boy with medium energy who loves to play but also lay around with his family. Albert has packed on a few extra pounds, but he has already lost some of the weight since he joined his foster family. At 5 years old, Albert is well trained and would be a great companion for a younger or older dog and a family of all ages.

If you want more information on Albert or want to welcome him into your home, head to www.columbusdogconnection.com or message Hattie Hawks on her Facebook page to find out how.