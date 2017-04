POWELL, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium introduced a new face on Friday who is part of its Shores habitat.

The Honorable Chudder McFluff, Esq. is a penguin, but the zoo says he is definitely a Columbus Blue Jackets fan, and not a Pittsburgh Penguins backer.

McFluff, as he is nicknamed, was born March 21. The Zoo says he weighs about 3.4 pounds, and he is learning to eat fish during keeper feedings. McFluff is also gaining more muscle tone and working on standing upright.