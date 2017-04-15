Nashville couple arrested after bringing grandchildren to heroin deal

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Two people were arrested in Nashville on Friday for allegedly bringing children to make a heroin deal.

Metro police said Lawrence Thompson, 51, and his girlfriend, Dean Moser, 53, were taken into custody by narcotics detectives.

According to a press release, Thompson is accused of taking his 1-year-old grandson into the restroom of a fast food restaurant on Brick Church Pike as he bought heroin.

Moser and two other grandchildren, ages 4 and 6, were reportedly waiting in the car.

Metro police say during a vehicle stop for running a traffic violation, Thompson handed detectives a folded piece of paper containing a small amount of heroin along with a spoon that would’ve been used to cook it.

Thompson and Moser are charged with three counts of child endangerment, heroin possession, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

