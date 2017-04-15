COLUMBUS (WMCH) — Everywhere you look there is scarlet and gray. Ohio State Football is back, and these fans are ready for the Spring Game. But it’s not just about the action on the field; it’s about what makes Ohio State: the students.

“My motto is, ‘People helping people,’” said Jon “Big Nut” Peters.

You may recognize Peters from every home football game: he’s the scarlet and gray face-painted super-fan. He gets the crowd energized, and if you’re lucky, you can score a picture with him. But did you know this big nut has a big heart, raising money for scholarships for OSU students.

“Each scholarship that we give out for a student that is going to attend The Ohio State University is worth $500,” said Peters.

This year, Peters, along with Buckeye fans Jessica Rodeffer and Randy Lister, has dedicated the Spring Game tailgate to raise money for the Big Nut Scholarship Program.

“I definitely plan and make sure that I am able to make it to this one because this is the one that makes me feel good,” said Rodeffer.

Peters’ scholarship program started in 2011, helping seniors financially from nine high schools in northwest Ohio attend the Ohio State University.

“As of right now, we have given out 30 scholarships for $15,000. We are in the process of giving out nine more for another $4,500,” Peters said. “It is the right thing to do. To pay it forward and help these students out because everybody knows college tuition is not getting any cheaper.so we have to do what we can to help out.”

To learn more about how you can help make a donation to the Big Nut Scholarship Fund and help a student attend The Ohio State University, visit the Big Nut Scholarship Facebook page.