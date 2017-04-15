One in critical condition after report of pedestrian struck in east Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after the report of a pedestrian struck in east Columbus Saturday.

It happened around 7:08pm near the intersection of East Broad Street and Cardinal Park Drive.

Dispatchers with Columbus Police say one person was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.