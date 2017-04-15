Police looking for man missing from south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are looking for a man missing from the south side of the city.

88-year-old Wheeler Sparro has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s as well as other medical conditions.

He was last seen in the area of Felix Drive and Bluefield Drive around 9pm, walking on foot in an unknown direction.

He was seen wearing a gray long sleeve T-shirt and green plaid pajama pants.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Columbus Police.

