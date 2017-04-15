Two charged with murder of woman discovered in trash fire in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — According to court documents, two men have been charged with the murder of a woman found in a trash fire in December of 2016.

Dawan and Thomas Dortch face murder charges in connection with the death of 39-year-old Demeki Lashae Walker.

Walker’s body was discovered inside of a trash container in an alley near South Eureka Avenue.

The men face charges of murder and tampering with evidence. They’re expected in court on Monday.

