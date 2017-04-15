Two-vehicle crash on US-33 kills one in Hocking County

HOCKING CO., Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Hocking County.

It happened around 5:25pm on Friday. According to the Athens post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 49-year-old Robert Wright was driving a Mack refuse truck north on County Road 34. Investigators with the highway patrol say Wright failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of CR-34 and US-33.

Wright’s truck was struck by an SUV driven by 59-year-old Saleh Alzayer, who was headed east on US-33. Wright was ejected from the truck, and the truck overturned, coming to rest in the westbound lanes of US-33. Alzayer’s SUV crossed over the westbound lanes of US-33 and stopped on the side of the road.

The Hocking County Coroner’s Office pronounced Wright dead at the scene. Alzayer was transported by Med-Flight to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus with non-life threatening injuries.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officers continue to investigate the crash.