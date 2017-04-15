U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

James Clark

Clark is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Clark is described as a black male, 6 feet tall and weighing 215 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Daniel Hazzard

Hazzard is wanted by authorities in Pennsylvania for aggravated assault.

Hazzard is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and weighing 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Clyde Mills

Mills is wanted by the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

Mills is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Andre Ross

Ross is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for trafficking in drugs.

Ross is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.