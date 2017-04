DELTONA, FL (WCMH) — Fire crews say 275 acres of land have been blackened by a wildfire in Orange City, Florida on Saturday.

WESH reports vehicles are backed up for miles, as the fire is burning next to I-4. Multiple crews from Volusia County, DeBary, Deltona, Orange City, and the Florida Forest Service are battling 3 fires in the area.

The Orange City Fire deputy chief said the fire is contained, but the wind has shifted and smoke can make for hazardous driving conditions.

Click here to view video footage of the fire.