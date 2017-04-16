Blue Jackets bring fight against Penguins home to Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — After falling 2 games behind rivals Pittsburgh, the Columbus Blue Jackets play in front of a home crowd Sunday at Nationwide Arena. The Jackets continue to play physical and aggressive hockey, and are offensively generating a lot of shots.

The team remains optimistic, and captain Nick Foligno says the law of averages “will work itself out.”

“You do that many good things in a game, you know, to only be able to score one goal is, it’s the way it goes sometimes in the playoffs, but you do it enough and I think it allows us to feel good about our game.”

Game 2 had an ugly finish as Matt Calvert decided to send a physical message to the Penguins and went all in, breaking his stick on a cross check and coming back for more. The NHL announced he will serve a one game suspension.

