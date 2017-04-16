COLUMBUS (WCMH)—COSI has a dramatic show in the planetarium this spring called “Wildest Weather in the Solar System,” which runs through May 26.

The visual journey through the solar system includes stops at Jupiter, Mars and Venus, where you can see everything from a 400-year-old Giant Red Spot—a hurricane—with the force of a 100-megaton hydrogen bomb—to the makings of a massive dust devil. The fly-through includes a trip into the thick atmosphere of Venus, liquid showers of methane on Titan, and a variety of dazzling special effects.

The whirling storms are all part of an interplanetary voyage with something for visitors of all ages to enjoy and appreciate just how good we have it here on Earth when it comes to the weather.