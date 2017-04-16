Federal tax bills: Where does Ohio rank?

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Tax Day approaches, show some love for the nation’s capital.
It turns out that Washington – that swampy den that politicians love to scorn – sends the most tax dollars to the U.S. government.
Last year, District of Columbia residents paid Uncle Sam $37,000 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes.
The next closest was Delaware, at $16,000 per person.
Bringing up the rear was West Virginia, at $3,600 per person.
Overall, U.S. residents paid Uncle Sam an average of $8,943 per person in federal income, payroll and estate taxes in 2016. The Associated Press calculated each state’s per capita tax bill using tax data from the IRS and population estimates from the Census Bureau.
The deadline to file federal tax returns is Tuesday. It was pushed back because the usual April 15 deadline was Saturday, and because Monday is a holiday in the District of Columbia.
Here’s a look at how the District of Columbia and the states rank in per capita federal taxes:
1. District of Columbia: $36.569
2. Delaware: $16.322
3. Minnesota: $14.624
4. Massachusetts: $14.516
5. Connecticut: $13.773
6. New Jersey: $12.852
7. New York: $11.758
8. Illinois: $10.814
9. Ohio: $10.735
10.Maryland: $10.455
11.Rhode Island: $10.316
12.Washington: $9.669
13.Nebraska: $9.566
14.California: $9.305
15. Pennsylvania: $9.179
16. Colorado: $9.030
17.Missouri: $8.986
18.North Dakota: $8.621
19.Louisiana: $8.490
20.Tennessee: $8.481
21.South Dakota: $8.398
22.Florida: $8.366
23.Virginia: $8.323
24.Arkansas: $8.318
25.New Hampshire: $8.180
26.Wisconsin: $8.115
27.Texas: $7.858
28.Indiana: $7.694
29.Kansas: $7.676
30.Michigan: $7.405
31.Oregon: $7.268
32.Georgia: $7.211
33.Alaska: $7.171
34.North Carolina: $7.133
35.Wyoming: $7.128
36.Iowa: $7.026
37.Kentucky: $6.848
38.Vermont: $6.728
39.Nevada: $6.372
40.Utah: $6.291
41.Oklahoma: $5.803
42.Idaho: $5.769
43.Hawaii: $5.505
44.Montana: $5.504
45.Arizona: $5.446
46.Maine: $5.432
47.Alabama: $4.874
48.South Carolina: $4.685
49.New Mexico: $4.032
50.Mississippi: $3.901
51.West Virginia: $3.616