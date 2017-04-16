Mushroom hunter finds skeletal remains in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., OH (WCMH) — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man says he found skeletal remains while searching for mushrooms.

According to a press release, the man called authorities after finding the remains at the AEP ReCreation Area near Maple Grove Campsite G.

Sheriff Douglas McGrath and deputies confirmed the remains were human.

The remains will be sent to the Licking County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and possible identification.

AEP’s site lists the campground address as 7580 St. Rt. 284 McConnelsville, Ohio 43756.

