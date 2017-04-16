Nine injured in shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An early morning shooting in north Columbus has left nine people injured.

The shooting happened around 3:20am Sunday near a nightclub on the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue. According to the Columbus Division of Police, seven people were transported to area hospitals in stable condition and two others were transported in critical condition.

Police do not have any suspect information at this time and have not said what led up to the shooting.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.