ALLEGHENY CO., PA (WCMH) — A man in Pennsylvania is facing charges after threatening to shoot police and giving his pet alcohol poisoning.

According to WTAE, 44-year-old Thomas Blodel was found behind the wheel of his vehicle by officers Thursday afternoon. Officers said Blodel was heavily intoxicated, as was the passenger in the car – a Chihuahua named Maxwell.

Blodel threatened to shoot and kill the arresting officers before he was taken into custody. That’s when officers noticed Maxwell was acting strangely. Officers took Maxwell to an emergency veterinary clinic, where workers determined Maxwell had alcohol poisoning.

“Evidence of poisoning from the alcohol, he was stumbling around like a person who was drunk. His pupils were dilated,” said Dimitri Brown with University Veterinary Specialists in McMurray.

Luckily, Maxwell was treated overnight and is doing just fine.

“He is already back to his normal self, showing no signs of what happened,” Brown said. “Looks like a different dog than presented last night.”

While treating a dog for alcohol poisoning may seem bizarre, it’s not all that uncommon.

“Usually what happens is that people are drinking an alcoholic beverage and leave it someplace and the dog smells it and is intrigued by it,” Brown explained.

Blodel is facing charges for driving under the influence, making terroristic threats and animal cruelty.