Perry Co. deputy discovers mobile meth lab under child’s car seat

NEW LEXINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Perry County Sheriff William Barker says his deputies have arrested a man after finding a mobile meth lab in his car.

Sgt. David Briggs stopped 34-year-old Charles Huff of New Lexington on April 14 at approximately 9:43pm for “a minor equipment malfunction.” His K9 partner Argo alerted him to the presence of drugs in the vehicle.

Briggs investigated and found a 2-year-old child strapped into a car seat as well as 3 one-pot meth labs, according to the sheriff’s office. One of the labs was under the child’s seat.

Huff was arrested on “felony counts of illegal drug manufacturing, illegal possession of chemicals to produce drugs and felony child endangering.”

The child was given to relatives.

