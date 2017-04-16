Police looking for duo spotted outside pawn shop after burglary

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Investigators have linked a home robbery to a sale at a pawn shop about two miles apart.

Columbus police were alerted of a burglary at a Newfield Road home in east Columbus on Dec. 20, 2016. According to the police report, the burglar or burglars broke into the home sometime after 3pm and stole a flat-screen television, laptop, video game system and a men’s gold and diamond ring. Police say there were no signs of forced entry into the home.

Two miles away from the home, two men were seen entering the “Pawn Into Cash” shop at 2177 E. Livingston Avenue at about 4:30pm the same day. A man with a valid ID successfully pawned the stolen TV and ring at the store. But investigators do not believe he is the burglar; officials say he was offered $60 to sell the stolen items to the pawn shop.

 

Surveillance cameras did catch two men on camera that police suspect may be connected to the theft, and investigators are asking for help tracking them down.

The suspects are described as men in their 20s and may be biracial, black men with a light complexion or of Hispanic descent. One suspect had short afro hair and was wearing a camo-print coat and black shirt with a design on the front. A second suspect was wearing a black knit cap with a black, gray and white striped coat and black pants.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest or indictment of the people responsible for this crime.  Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477) or go to www.stopcrime.org to e-mail a tip. Tips can also be sent by text to “CRIMES” 274637, keyword CMH.

