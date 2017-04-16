Tampa, Florida newborn gets special hat for sharing birthday with April the giraffe’s calf

By Published:
(Photo courtesy: WFLA)

TAMPA, FL (WFLA) – It seems everyone caught baby giraffe fever as the world watched and waited for April the giraffe to give birth. A hospital in Tampa got in on the fun too.

The maternity ward staff at St. Joseph’s Women’s Hospital has been watching April throughout her pregnancy.

They decided to give a special crocheted giraffe hat to the first baby who was born at St. Joseph’s after April gave birth.

3April the giraffe gave birth just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

Jeriel Javier Rodriguez Figueroa was born at St. Joseph’s at 10:06am and was given the special crochet giraffe hat.

