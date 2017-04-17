1 person killed in south Columbus crash

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Deputies are investigating a crash that left one person dead Monday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 4600 block of Lockbourne Road on the report of a single vehicle crash.

Deputies say one person was killed in the crash after a vehicle hit a tree in the area.

Lockbourne Road is closed in the area while deputies investigate.

