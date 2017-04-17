Allergy season off to a big start in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Have you felt a sniffle this past week or found yourself rubbing your eyes? Allergy season is back and a few doctors are telling NBC4 April is the busiest month to see patients so far.

When calling Premier Allergy on Monday morning regarding allergies the response was “Oh yeah it’s bad”. Along with Dr. Roger Friendman at Ohio ENT & Allergy who says he had 100 phone calls from patients suffering terribly due to their seasonal pollen allergies.

Premier Allergy allergist, Dr. Summit Shah says the season started earlier and looks like it’s going to be a much longer season, unfortunately. “Right now in the Ohio valley it’s kind of the perfect storm unfortunately for allergy sufferers because the tree pollen season is starting we had some warm temperatures early on so those warm temperatures sort of tricked the trees into releasing the pollen sooner than it normally would”. ” Very seasonal and Ohio is dealing with grass pollen so birch, elm, oak those are the seeds that trees release in the air they float for miles and miles and they can affect patients.

Mike Manezia moved to Columbus from Dallas recently, was out in the park walking his dog Lacey and said he’s had a “runny nose, sore throat, coughing, sneezing itchy eyes all of that”. Manzezia is taking antihistamines plus a decongestant hoping it’ll get better.

Both doctors, Dr. Shah along with Dr. Friedman recommend allergy immunotherapy if your allergies continue to get worse. A test to find out what the exact allergy is that you’re allergic to then you’re given a shot to build up an immunity to the allergy.

First Class Sergeant, Phillip Gensner from Dublin says he was feeling really sick for years and then took an allergy test and found out he was allergic to all seasonal allergies so he began the treatment and highly recommends it, “I just thought I was ill you just not really feeling well and I didn’t realize I was allergic to you know I always had issues with fresh cut grass and now I didn’t really think about it took an allergy pill like a Claritin or something and then found out about this and it’s been great like I mowed yesterday and no issues none it’s been awesome”.

Some tips both Dr. Shah and Dr. Friend gave that can help today unlike the allergy shots is to just stay inside as much as possible while these pollen counts are high, keep air conditioning on, windows closed and at the end of the day when you come home shower and wash your clothes in case any extra pollen was stuck to your body.