Driver flees after driving into Central Ohio Fire Museum, leaves behind car and Molotov cocktail

COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a driver crashed into the Central Ohio Fire Museum and then fled Sunday night.

Medics and fire were called to 260 N. 4th Street just before 11:30 pm.

They arrived on scene to find damage to the building and a car, but no driver.

Police say they believe the driver fled the scene after the accident. They say the driver was heading east on Chestnut Street and failed to turn onto 4th Street.

When authorities searched the car, they found a crack pipe and a Molotov cocktail.

They say they have no reason to believe it was intended for the fire museum, but are waiting for additional personnel on scene to properly dispose of the material.

The car went into one of the firehouse doors and damaged some of the interior, but police say nothing too expensive was damaged,

No injuries were reported, but authorities are now searching the area for a driver. The incident is under investigation.

