Easter tragedy: 7-year-old Texas boy dies during egg hunt

BEAUMONT, TX (KJAC/NBC News/WCMH) — Easter celebrations ended in tragedy at a Beaumont, Texas park Sunday when a 7-year-old boy fell into the Neches River and drowned.

The boy was playing along the edge of one of the docks when he fell into the water according to police.

The children had just finished an Easter egg hunt and were playing with squirt guns when the 7-year-old was shot in the eye and fell off of the dock, according to witnesses.

The boy did not know how to swim according to family friends.

The dive team from the Beaumont Police Department searched the water for nearly an hour before they found his body near the dock, according to KJAC. Officers said that the boy’s parents were at the park when he fell into the water, but their exact whereabouts in the park are unknown.

