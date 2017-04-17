Michigan Police: 8-year-old suspect in toddler’s home day care death

By Published:

MUSKEGON, Mich. (AP) — An 8-year-old is suspected in the death of a 1-year-old boy who was left unsupervised in a home day care in Michigan.

Muskegon Police Chief Jeffrey Lewis tells reported that the toddler’s body was found concealed Friday morning in a bedroom. He says the primary witness is only 5 years old. He did not yet know a cause of death.

He said the 1-year-old had been crying and “the 8-year-old dealt with the baby crying.”

Bryanna Reasonover says she found her son’s body in a playpen when she went to pick up three children she had dropped off the previous night.

The 8-year-old was taken to a hospital for a mental evaluation.

