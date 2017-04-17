Newark Police searching for missing adult with special needs

By Published:

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Newark Police Department is searching for a missing special needs adult.

According to the Newark Police, 27-year-old Zachary McLaughlin ran away from his home on Mount Vernon road around 11:30am Monday. Due to McLaughlin’s impairments, he requires round-the-clock care.

McLaughlin was last seen wearing a flat-billed Oakland Raiders hat, a gray shirt and blue basketball shorts. He is around 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Newark Police Department at 740-670-7201.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s