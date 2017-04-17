Newark Police searching for missing adult with special needs

NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — The Newark Police Department is searching for a missing special needs adult.

According to the Newark Police, 27-year-old Zachary McLaughlin ran away from his home on Mount Vernon road around 11:30am Monday. Due to McLaughlin’s impairments, he requires round-the-clock care.

McLaughlin was last seen wearing a flat-billed Oakland Raiders hat, a gray shirt and blue basketball shorts. He is around 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about McLaughlin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Newark Police Department at 740-670-7201.