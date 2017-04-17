Problem intersection leads to cars driving through woman’s yard

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Laura Staten recently contacted Better Call Jackson about a safety concern around her property. She lives in what looks like a quiet neighborhood, but late at night, that quiet has been shattered several times over the years, as out of control motorists drive right onto her property.

Staten’s property sits at a three-way intersection on Saville Row. Recently, a hit and run driver plowed right through the guard rails that stand between her property and the street.

You can see how hard the impact was as posts were knocked out of the ground.

This has happened several times since her family has lived here. One driver actually knocked away part of their front porch.

A city crew left cones around the most recent damage.

For several weeks, we’ve made nearly a dozen calls to the city on Laura’s behalf encouraging a safer barrier or more warning signs for drivers.

The city says a repair order was placed for Saville before our calls.

Finally, a city maintenance crew responded, placing five additional posts behind the guard rail. It’s also now double enforced as crews sandwiched two guard rails together, supported by eight posts.

Last week, Staten was told by a city representative another department is exploring the possibility of speed bumps on Saville Row. The city is not embracing the idea of flashing lights around the only stop sign, citing potential concerns by neighbors near the intersection.