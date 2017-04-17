Rape charges dropped after new evidence is discovered

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — New evidence supports a story that a jailed Newark man has told law enforcement since late last summer, according to his attorney. On Monday, that evidence got 26-year-old Adam Alexander released from jail.

He was facing three counts, including rape, gross sexual imposition and aggravated robbery. All three counts have been dropped, but it comes after Alexander spent eight months in jail.

“He hasn’t hugged his son that whole time. No visitation. Lost his job,” says his attorney, Diane Menashe

Last week, an Ohio State Highway Patrol phone analyst recovered previously deleted text message that led to the charges being dropped. According to Menashe, the texts supported Alexander’s story that he and the woman had a consensual sexual relationship. She had previously told police she wasn’t familiar with Alexander and that he broke in through a window and raped her.

“There’s a presumption of innocence in this country and it exists for a reason and hopefully this case is a reminder that it is that way. Things aren’t always what they appear,” Menashe adds.

She says they are hoping the prosecutor pursues charges against the woman who made the claim against her client.

Alexander is also facing an unrelated marijuana charge.