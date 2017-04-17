Search continues for 8-year-old boy swept out to sea at Florida beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WESH)– The search resumed Monday morning for an 8-year-old boy who went missing while swimming in rough surf off New Smyrna Beach while swimming Saturday.

The boy, Hezekiah Hill, was playing in the surf Saturday afternoon when the strong currents pulled him out into deeper water. The boy’s 11-year-old sister tried to rescue him, but was pulled under and had to be rescued by lifeguards.

Hill’s sister was kept overnight at the hospital Saturday for observation but was released.

