DALLAS, TX (WCMH) — The Texas church says someone stole the flag from its sanctuary and left behind an anonymous note.

“I didn’t agree with your flag so I took it down. P.S. There are only 2 genders,” Rev. Patrick Price read from the note to KTVT.

The Community Unitarian Universalist Church prides itself on being an open-minded congregation, but on Saturday night, someone stole their rainbow flag and replaced it with the Stars and Stripes.

“We’re not naïve. We realize when we put up the first flag, someone might decide they want to remove it. And so we decided that we would have a flag in reserve. This will be a new symbol of our renewed commitment to being a welcoming congregation,” church member Betsy Friauf told KTVT.

The church said it plans on replacing the flag.