LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Hair, make-up, high heels and formal dresses … it’s that time: prom season. And this year, the winning prom queen at Leander High School made a surprising move on the dance floor.

Leander High seniors Abby Cano and Keilany Solano were two of five 2017 prom queen nominees. But when Solano’s name was called as the winner, she surprised her classmates by taking the crown and the sash and placing them on Cano for a real-life fairy-tale ending.

Solano and Cano have been long-time classmates who really didn’t know each other very well. Cano lives with Down syndrome, and she is much-loved and admired at the school. She’s very well known for walking down the school’s hallways and giving everyone high-fives.

That sense of cheer and joy may have inspired what happened next.

“We were in the middle of the dance floor. They had just announced me, and I went up and took a picture with my boyfriend who had also won, Daniel, and then I turned around and saw Abby,” Solano said.

She said her next moves were not planned in advance. Solano immediately took her tiara and sash and placed them on Cano.

“I did it because I knew at that moment she would be even happier than me, and I felt like she deserved it more,” Solano said.

Cano’s mother, Sabrina Wycoff, said she was surprised and touched by the gesture.

“I was, like, ‘Oh, my gosh!’” Wycoff said. “So there is a picture of her and her sash and the tiara — I was, like, ‘Wow, Abby’s the prom queen!’ That’s amazing.”

She said her daughter has always been treated with respect throughout her years in school, and this was one more example of that.

“From the time she started here in first grade all the way through her senior year in high school, she has had the most amazing experiences of people being really, really kind to her and doing these wonderful things for her.”

And Cano’s confidence is contagious. “I like to pose,” she said while striking one during her interview and making it clear that she has this royalty thing down.

Her room is filled with action figures of women wrestlers that she started collecting about a year ago.

“Every time I look at them, I think of tough and amazing — tough and amazing,” Cano said.

Just like this prom queen.