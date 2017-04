COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after three people were shot early Monday morning.

Officers responded to the call of a shooting on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive shortly after 2:00 am.

Police say one victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other victims were transported to Mount Carmel West in critical condition.

Police say it appears someone shot into the vehicle the victims were sitting in.

Police say they do not have any suspect information at this time.