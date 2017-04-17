Vice Pres. Pence warns North Korea of Pres. Trump’s ‘resolve’ on nuclear standoff

(NBC News) Tension over North Korea’s latest missile test was evident at President Trump’s first White House Easter Egg Roll Monday.

When asked if he had a message for North Korea, President Trump replied “Gotta behave”.

The White House is signaling that it is leaning on China to help ramp down North Korea, but holding all options open.

At the United Nations Monday, North Korea’s ambassador blamed the United States for escalating tensions.

“The DPRK is ready to react to any mode of war desired by the Americans,” said Ambassador Kim In Ryong.

Vice President Mike Pence, in South Korea on a previously planned trip, doubled down on the president’s message.

“The era of strategic patience is over,” Pence said.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2onu8Fy