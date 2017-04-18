At least 24 dead as Philippine bus plunges into ravine

MANILA, Philippines (AP) – Philippine officials say at least 24 people have died after a passenger bus carrying about 45 people fell into a deep ravine in a northern mountain town in one of the deadliest vehicle accidents in the country in recent years.

Disaster-response officer Mark Raymond Cano tells The Associated Press that the brakes of the bus apparently failed as it negotiated a downhill road in Nueva Ecija province’s Carranglan town.

Cano says the rest of the passengers were retrieved by rescuers and taken to a hospital mostly with serious injuries.

