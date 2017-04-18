Blue Jackets and Penguins face off in Game 4

Columbus Blue Jackets' Cam Atkinson, center, celebrates his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the first period in Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Sunday, April 16, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP/WCMH) – UPDATE: 8:20PM:

At the end of the first period, the Blue Jackets lead 2-0

 

UPDATE: 8:11PM:

Blue Jackets are now up 1-0 with a goal from Jack Johnson off of Sidney Crosby’s skate.

Columbus defenseman Zach Werenski will miss the rest of the postseason because of a broken cheekbone.

The Blue Jackets announced the decision Monday, one day after the 19-year-old rookie took a puck to the face on a shot by Pittsburgh’s Phil Kessel that opened a gash on his right cheek in the second period.

He played a couple shifts in the third period with a full facemask, but his eye swelled shut and he had to sit out the rest of the game. He tweeted a photo of his face after the game that showed his eye nearly swollen shut.

Pittsburgh won the game 5-4 in overtime for a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. Game 4 is Tuesday night.

